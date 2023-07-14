Taiwan sends Triton weather satellite to French Guiana for launch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Triton weather satellite marks a key breakthrough for Taiwan’s contribution to international space exploration, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday (July 14) at the ceremony marking the departure of the satellite to French Guiana for its launch.

The Triton or “Wind Hunter” is Taiwan’s first domestically made weather satellite, manufactured by the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) in Hsinchu City. It will provide key data for weather observation in the future and contribute to global climate analysis, Tsai said.

Following 10 years of development and numerous tests, the Triton is moving into the next important phase, the preparation for its launch, the president said. One of its missions is to measure wind speeds at sea, leading to more accurate early predictions of storms, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

In her address, Tsai emphasized that each phase of the process from the imagining to the design to the manufacturing of the satellite had been “made in Taiwan.” More than 80% of essential parts were developed and manufactured inside the country, with more than 20 domestic research bodies and companies participating in their development.

The president also mentioned the plan to invest NT$25.1 billion ($814.07 million) to develop national space technology over a decade. The project proved that Taiwan technology could not only conquer the international market, but even reach space, according to Tsai.