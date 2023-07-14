Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2023/07/14 14:05
Magali Urbina shields herself from the sun as she watches as the state installs large buoys to be used as a barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border along th...
A migrant swims in the Rio Grande behind concertina wire as he tries enter the U.S. from Mexico near the site where workers are assembling large buoys...
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday,...
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her husband, veterinarian Dan Kelly, use a canoe to remove su...
A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Escalante, Utah. (AP...
A small tractor clears water from a business as flood waters block a street, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Barre, Vt. Following a storm that dumped nea...
Friends and family view the body of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, during a funeral service at the All Muslim Association of America cemetery on Saturday, July...
Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The dozen ho...
Kathy Eason, a worker at the Center for Highland Falls, stands outside the organization's storefront after being trapped inside by floodwaters the pre...
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in ...
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game i...
Josh Awotunde blows away a bug as he competes in the men's shot put during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 202...
A Jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over downtown Phoenix, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Millions of people around th...

JULY 7 - 13, 2023

Water floods streets in the northeast, Texas installs buoys in the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, and a heat wave strikes parts of the country.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

