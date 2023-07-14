Thai pro-democracy candidate fails to secure parliamentary majority

BANGKOK, July 14 (Bangkok Post via Reuters) - Thailand's pro-democracy candidate Pita Limjaroenrat has fallen short of a necessary simple majority in parliament ahead of the eagerly awaited vote for a new prime minister.

The 42-year-old from the progressive opposition party Move Forward was the only candidate. His party clearly won the parliamentary election in May and later formed a coalition of eight parties - but their votes were not enough to secure him the premiership.

The powerful military, which held power until the recent elections, changed the constitution in its favour after the coup of 2014.

In addition to the 500 newly elected MPs, 250 non-elected senators appointed by the military also help select the prime minister. It was unclear until the last minute how many senators would support the Harvard graduate.

Another vote is to be held next Wednesday. Media reports say a candidate other than Pita could be nominated, or Pita could stand again. However, observers say he would have to make concessions to his opponents to win.

A large number of opposition supporters had gathered outside parliament to watch the vote and police set up a no-protest zone around the parliament building.