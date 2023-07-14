Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2023/07/14 13:05
Seen from above, a life-size mannequin representing bricklayer Amarildo de Souza, a resident of the Rocinha favela who disappeared 10 years ago, lays ...
Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernandez, archbishop of La Plata, officiates Mass at the Cathedral in La Plata, Argentina, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Fernandez wa...
Cuba's Lazaro Martinez competes during the men's athletics triple jump final for gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El ...
Pictures of people disappeared during the Gen. Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, are displayed at the Memory and Human Rights museum in Santiago, Chile, ...
Police stand guard outside the Electoral Court building as demonstrators march to support the electoral process in Guatemala City, on a rainy Saturday...
Cuba's Thalia Morenos celebrates with teammate Laura Suarez, their victory over Colombia, at the end of the women's volleyball team final for the bron...
Stuffed fighting cocks are displayed by breeders as they march against proposed laws to ban cockfighting, bullfighting, and other animal blood sports,...
Juan Angel Napout, the former president of soccer's South American governing body, is received by relatives and friends after landing at Silvio Pettir...
A girl takes part in a soccer training program run by the non-governmental organization "Cara a Cara" or Face to Face, on a soccer court in the Comple...
Mateo Carreras, of Argentina's Los Pumas, stands on the field at the end of a rugby championship against New Zealand's All Blacks at Malvinas Argentin...
Candelaria Cabrera, top right, holds a ball as she and her soccer team Huracán de Chabas female pose for photos on the field prior to their match agai...

July 7 – July 13, 2023

People in Rio de Janeiro remembered the disappeared with an art installation on Copacabana Beach. Athletes from Central America and the Caribbean competed in regional games. Tensions in Guatemala heightened as the country's highest court barred authorities from suspending a presidential candidate. In Mexico, breeders marched against proposed laws to ban cockfighting, bullfighting and other animal blood sports.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

