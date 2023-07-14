Europe Welding Robotics Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors | EFORT Intelligent Equipment, Fanuc Corp., Hyundai Robotics, Kawasaki Robotics Inc

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Europe Welding Robotics Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Europe welding robotics market was valued at $1.87 billion (a total revenue of hardware, software, and service) in 2022 and will grow by 6.5% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the emerging Industry 4.0, a large scope for AI innovation, an increasing automation in the welding operations, and the rising adoption of robotic welding across various industries to improve the productivity and safety.

According to Our Latest Research Report on the “Europe Welding Robotics Market ” reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market’s current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2032” Ask for a Sample Report.

Highlighted with 39 tables and 89 figures, this 161-page report ?Europe Welding Robotics Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Robot Type, Application (Spot, Arc, Laser, Plasma, Others), Payload (<50 kg, 50-150 kg, >150 kg), Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe welding robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Reis Robotics

Siasun

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on Offering

? Hardware

o Robots

o End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) Devices

o Controllers

o Power Sources

o Other Hardware

? Software

? Services

Based on Robot Type

? Articulated Robots

? Cartesian Robots

? SCARA Robots

? Rectilinear Robots

? Collaborative Robots

? Other Robot Types

By Application

? Spot Welding

? Arc Welding

? Laser Welding

? Plasma Welding

? Other Applications

By Payload

? Low Payload (< 50 kg)

? Medium Payload (50-150 kg)

? High Payload (>150 kg)

By Industry Vertical

? Automotive and Transportation

? Electricals & Electronics

? Metal & Machinery

? Aerospace and Defense

? Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? Russia

? Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (thousand units) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics?

Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

What is the competitive landscape like in the market?

What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?

What are the growth opportunities in the market?

What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?

What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

