North America Medical Exoskeletons Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities | DIH Technologies Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Gogoa Mobility Robots SL

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “North America Medical Exoskeletons Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

North America medical exoskeletons market is projected to grow by 31.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $3.73 billion by 2032, driven by the increasing number of people with physical disabilities and subsequent growth in the demand for effective rehabilitation approaches, the rising collaborations among vendors for the technological development, and the increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons.

According to Our Latest Research Report on the “North America Medical Exoskeletons Market” reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market’s current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2032” Ask for a Sample Report.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 85 figures, this 154-page report ?North America Medical Exoskeletons Market 2022-2032. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Selected Key Players:

AlterG Inc.

Atoun Inc.

Axosuits SRL

Bionik Laboratiories Corp.

B-Temia Inc.

Cyberdyne Inc.

DIH Technologies Corporation

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Gogoa Mobility Robots SL

Hocoma AG

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Innophys Co., Ltd.

Japet Medical Devices

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Marsi Bionics, S.L.

Myomo Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

ReWalk Robotics Inc.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

US Bionics Inc. (Suitx)

Wearable Robotics SRL

Based on Offering

Hardware

Sensors

Actuators

Power Sources

Controllers

Other Hardware

Software

Service

Based on Function

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

Full Body Exoskeletons

By Mobility

Mobile Exoskeletons

Stationary Exoskeletons

Tethered Exoskeletons

By Power

Active/Powered Exoskeletons

Electric Actuator

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Mechanical Actuator

Other Types

Passive Exoskeletons

By Structure

Rigid Exoskeletons

Soft Exoskeletons

By Application

Rehabilitation

Mobility Aid

Other Applications

Geographically:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

