Taiwan tracks 30 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 30 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (July 13) and 6 a.m. on Friday (July 14).

Of these 30 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 17 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Six Sukhoi Su-30 combat jets either crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ or entered the southwest corner.

Seven Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Shenyang J-11 fighter planes, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest portion of the zone. Meanwhile, one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was spotted in the southeast corner of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 224 military aircraft and 78 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 17 out of 30 PLA aircraft. (MND image)