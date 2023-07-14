Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/14 10:06
A farmer harvests rice crop in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production acro...
Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad during special prayers on ...
A woman wearing a sun protection clothing cools herself with an electric fan as visitors line up to visit the Panda enclosure on a sweltering day at a...
A worker catches watermelons during a downpour at a fruit market in Quezon City, Philippines, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Members of the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union hold up their signs during a rally against the government's labor policy in Seoul, South Korea...
Ring-tailed lemurs take a nap underneath a wooden board with foods at a zoo on a sweltering day in Beijing, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Earlier this week, B...
Members of an honor guard march during a welcoming ceremony for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Great Hall of the People in Be...
People evacuated from the low lying areas of the flooded river Yamuna wait in a queue for free food in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Resi...
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters gather for a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The country's main opposition party d...
Supporters of Move Forward Party shouting outside parliament during the vote counting at the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 13, 2023....

July 7-13, 2023

A farmer harvests rice in India, Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, a honor guard welcomes the Solomon Islands leader to Beijing, and people evacuated due to flooding wait for free food in New Delhi.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

