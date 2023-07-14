Alexa
Chinese top diplomat says China-Australia relations 'stabilised, improved'

By REUTERS
2023/07/14 09:34
The Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi when he was at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.  (AP photo)

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said China and Australia's relations have "stabilised, improved and developed" under the joint efforts of both countries, a Chinese foreign ministry statement Friday said.

Wang also said he hoped Australia will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in the country.

Both sides should respect each other, treat each other as equals, properly handle differences, and cultivate a friendly atmosphere of mutual understanding and appreciation, he said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)