Izagirre soloes to victory in lively Tour de France stage as Vingegaard keeps overall lead

BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, France (AP) — Ion Izagirre emerged victorious from an absorbing mid-mountain Tour de France stage which started with a flurry of attacks that lasted right to the end on Thursday.

The Cofidis rider posted his second career stage win in the 12th stage of cycling's biggest race.

The 169-kilometer (105-mile) stage took riders across the Beaujolais vineyards on a route with two big climbs in the second half of the trek. The first two hours of racing were furious, with several dozen riders getting dropped over the first 25 kilometers.

Izagirre attacked from a group of strong and experienced breakaway riders in the final climb — the brutal ascent of the 5.3-kilometer (3.3-mile) Col de la Croix Rosier.

Tucked in an aerodynamic position, the Basque rider took all the risks in the downhill, then used his strong time-trial skills to thwart his rivals’ chase after a tremendous 31-kilometer solo effort.

Mathieu Burgaudeau was second in the stage, with Matteo Jorgenson completing the podium.

Izagirre's previous win at the Tour was in 2016 when he claimed a stage in the Alpine town of Morzine. He also won stages at the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta.

There were no major changes in the general classification. Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar after the rivals remained together throughout the day.

The fight for the yellow jersey is expected to resume on Friday with the ascent of the Grand Colombier, a mammoth climb in the Jura which concludes the 13th stage.

