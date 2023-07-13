Paraguay's president-elect tours Taiwan's I-Mei Foods Factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Pena, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (July 11) with a delegation to celebrate the 66th anniversary of Taiwan and Paraguay establishing diplomatic relations.

On Thursday (July 13), Pena made a special visit to the I-Mei Foods Factory in Taoyuan, and was impressed by the efficiency and commitment to quality and environmentalism shown by the Taiwanese company. Pena also met with I-Mei CEO Luis Ko (高志明) and the two discussed Paraguay’s agriculture and economy, as well as future opportunities for trade and exchanges.

Santiago Pena was elected in April and will take office as the president of Paraguay on Aug. 15. Before visiting the I-Mei factory, Pena met with Vice-President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday (July 13), and pledged to preserve relations with Taiwan.



Accompanying the president-elect on Thursday to I-Mei’s factory were several incoming cabinet members of Pena’s administration, including future Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, future Secretary-General Lea Giminez Duarte, and future Finance Minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos. The delegation was met by a group of 50 people who offered them a warm “bienvenidos” upon their arrival.

The Paraguayan delegation then took a tour of the I-Mei food laboratory and pastry production line. Pena and CEO Luis Ko had a friendly chat as the delegation sampled I-Mei bread products fresh from the oven.



Santiago Pena and the Paraguay delegation enjoy freshly baked I-Mei bread products. (Taiwan News photo)

During his visit, Pena showed a strong liking for I-Mei’s popular Choco Puff snacks. A senior I-Mei employee commented that the company’s Choco Puff diplomacy had once again proved to be a great success.

The group also visited I-Mei’s quality control and food safety center, which is certified by the Taiwan Accreditation Foundation. Pena and other guests said they were impressed by I-Mei’s commitment to ensuring the quality of their products and ingredients, as well as by the company’s ventures in developing biomedical products and health supplements.

Before departing, Pena also met with Chih Ming-yang (池明洋), the CEO of Chelpis Quantum Tech Company, a Taiwanese information security company. Pena and the other delegates listened to a presentation on some of the cutting edge tools in the cybersecurity industry.

At the end of their visit, Pena extended an invitation to Ko and I-Mei officials to visit Asuncion in Paraguay, where they could further discuss areas of cooperation in both trade and information security.



Pena, Luis Ko, and I-Mei's Choco Puff pastry snacks. (Taiwan News photo)

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News.