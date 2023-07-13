Alexa
China sends 30 military aircraft around Taiwan on Thursday morning

Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11, Shenyang J-16, and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, as well as a US P-8A Poseidon tracked

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/13 19:05
J-11 fighter jets. (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Thursday evening (July 13) that it had detected an additional 30 Chinese military aircraft and four Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan since its report earlier the same day.

At 9 a.m., the MND said that 33 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (July 12) and 6 a.m. on Thursday. Of these aircraft, one Sukhoi Su-30 combat jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while 12 Chengdu J-10 jet fighters either crossed the median line or entered the southwest corner of the zone.

At 6:20 p.m., the MND posted an update saying that since 7 a.m., 30 additional PLAAF planes and four more PLAN ships had been detected around Taiwan. The aircraft types include Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11, Shenyang J-16, and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, as well as a U.S. P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

Of these aircraft, 13 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest ADIZ. The aircraft conducted long-range aerial reconnaissance training in coordination with Chinese naval vessels in Taiwan's southwest ADIZ.

In addition, the MND said that four PLAN naval ships were deployed to carry out joint combat readiness patrols with Chinese military aircraft. The MND said it is closely monitoring the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.
Taiwan ADIZ
ADIZ incursion
ADIZ intrusion

