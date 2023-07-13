Dental Bonding Agent Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023 to 2030 | Key Drivers And Analysis

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Dental Bonding Agent Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1892

Short Description About Global Dental Bonding Agent Market:

Global Dental Bonding Agent Market is valued at approximately USD 14.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A dental bonding agent is a low-viscosity substance that is applied to the tooth surface into a thin film by forming a strong bond with the surface of the tooth. The growing need for dental restorations, the increasing geriatric population, and improvements in dental surgery aftercare facilities are the primary factors that are bolstering the market demand around the world.

The flourishing development of the dental market is directly associated with the growth of the dental bonding agent market. According to Statista analysis, the global dental market was estimated to be worth around USD 31.5 billion in 2018. Also, the amount is constantly rising and reached USD 36.8 billion in the year 2021. Accordingly, the growing demand for annual cleanings, oral examinations, orthodontic treatments, and cosmetic procedures is fueling the demand for the dental bonding agent, which is accelerating the market growth globally. Moreover, the rise in awareness about dental bonding procedures in developing economies, as well as increasing advancements in dental materials are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high treatment costs are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Bonding Agent Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high availability of the product and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing incidences of dental caries, the growing aging population, along with the rising awareness of oral health in the market space.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1892

Major market players included in this report are:

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

VOCO America Inc.

DMG America GC America

Danaher Corporation

BISCO Dental Products

Shofu Dental

3M Company

Pentron Clinical

Dentsply

Kerr Dental

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Self-etch

Total-etch

By End-user:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1892

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1892

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/