North America Garage Furniture Market Latest Research Reveals Key Trends for Business Growth | Homak Mfg Co. Inc., Cipher Auto Inc., OMP Group

North America garage furniture market was valued at US$ 708.9 Million in 2021 and as per the research study, the market is projected to be at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The market is holding an opportunity of US$ 107.4 Million over the forecast period.

The North America Garage Furniture Market’s annual growth rate from 2022 to 2027 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2022 to 2027 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.

The study shows the market’s present size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about the market’s potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Leading Key Players of North America Garage Furniture Market

Homak Mfg Co. Inc.

Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture)

ATD Tools, Inc.

Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools.com)

Apex Tool Group (Gear Wrench)

Black and Decker

Dura Ltd.

Cipher Auto Inc.

OMP Group

Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax)

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End User, and By Country. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview of North America Garage Furniture Market

The North America garage furniture market is divided into five segments which are: By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End User, and By Country.

By Product Type

Storage Solutions (cabinets) General Storage Drawer Cabinets Overhead Storage Tall Cabinets

Shelves & Racks

Tool Storage

Work Benches

Chairs & Stools

Pit Stop Furniture

By Material

Metal

Wire

MDF

Plastic

Wood

By Application

Heavy Duty

General

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (B2B)

Wholesale Distributors

Retail Stores

E-commerce

By End-User

Residential (Individuals – DIY)

Vehicle Service Centers/ Garages Automotive Dealerships General Service Garages

Automotive OEMs

By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

