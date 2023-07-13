Cholecystectomy Devices Market 2023 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Cholecystectomy Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 41.34 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.85% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cholecystectomy is a surgical procedure that is performed to remove gallbladder and treats symptomatic gallstones and other gallbladder conditions. Cholecystectomy devices are used during the surgical procedure to make small incisions on the abdomen (belly(. There are two types of cholecystectomy devices available that are conventional cholecystectomy devices and robotic-assisted cholecystectomy surgery devices. The rising inclination towards elective laparoscopic surgeries and growing incidences of gallstone disease are the key factors that are fostering market growth across the globe. The NCBI stated that nearly 20 million people in the U.S. are suffering from gallstone disease during April 2022, in which about 300,000 cholecystectomy surgeries were performed annually and nearly 10% are asymptomatic gallstones and approximately 20% are symptomatic gallstones.

The rising prevalence of gallstones among the aging population is witnessing a positive impact on the cholecystectomy devices market growth during the estimated years. As per the third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in the US, there were 14.2 million women and 6.3 million men (between 20- 74 years) had gallbladder disease. Likewise, according to the Multicenter Italian Study on Cholelithiasis (MICOL), in Europe, it was estimated that more than 33,000 people between the ages of 30 and 69 years (6.5% of the men and 10.5% of the women) had gallstones. Also, approximately 87% of males and 84.9% of women who had gallstones had not shown any symptoms. Accordingly, the increasing geriatric population is more likely to develop gallstones, which, in turn, augments the growth of the market. However, post-operative complications and risks associated with cholecystectomy surgery, along with the high cost of robotic-associated cholecystectomy surgery devices stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029. The increasing technological advancements, as well as the rising number of product launches by key market players, are creating various growth prospects for the market over the forecasting years.

The key regions considered for the Global Cholecystectomy Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of reimbursement scenarios, high preference for laparoscopic cholecystectomy procedures, and availability of high skilled professionals. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing investment in technological advancements, development of the medical tourism industry, as well as the rising number of supportive government initiatives to improve healthcare services across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Surgical Holding

B. Braun SE

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Olympus

Millennium Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Intuitive Surgical

GerMedUSA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional Cholecystectomy Devices

Robotic-assisted Cholecystectomy Surgery Devices

By Surgery Type:

Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy

Open Cholecystectomy

By Indication:

Cholelithiasis

Choledocholithiasis

Cholecystitis

Pancreatitis

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

