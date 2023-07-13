US joint chiefs nominee endorses Pentagon plan to arm Taiwan through existing stockpiles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff nominee General Charles Brown said the military should look for more operational sites in the Indo-Pacific and bolster Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday (July 11).

Brown answered more than two hours of questions during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, according to Air and Space Forces Magazine. The current Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley is set to step down in September, according to Nikkei.

In regards to China, Brown told senators, “I’m mindful of the security challenges at this consequential time and the need to accelerate to stay ahead of the growing threat,” per Nikkei. “The Department of Defense must implement the national defense strategy and prepare a joint force that can win the next war, if called upon.”

As for the Indo-Pacific, Brown talked about the time involved when moving military assets across the region. “You cannot wait until the crisis occurs to be able to deploy capability,” Air and Space Forces Magazine cited Brown as saying.

“You have to pre-position capability and have that in place. You have to work with allies and partners to have access to locations so you can put the capability into place.”

Brown was commander of the Pacific Air Forces from 2018 and 2020 before transitioning to chief of staff for the Air Force, Nikkei said. To be able to respond to developments in the Indo-Pacific, he has pushed for transitioning the air forces from large bases to smaller sites across the region.

At the hearing, he also said he would focus on resupply activities. He noted two recent Air Force exercises showed the value and challenges to logistics in the Pacific, the Mobility Guardian exercise and CORONA South, a logistical tabletop exercise held in June, per Air and Space Forces Magazine.

Brown also pointed out the war in Ukraine has “exposed” underlying concerns in the defense-industrial base, such as the ability to increase munitions production, according to Defense News.

He also endorsed a Pentagon plan to transfer weapons from American stockpiles to Taiwan under the same authority that President Joe Biden has used to supply arms to Ukraine, Defense News said. “It will indeed help (Taiwan) to procure some asymmetric capabilities to defend” the country, Nikkei cited Brown as saying.

Brown noted that the munitions sent to Taiwan and Ukraine “are somewhat different just based on the environment that they’re operating in, but there are some that are similar,” according to Defense News.

However, due to a hold placed on general and flag officer nominations put in place by Senator Tommy Tuberville in protest over a new Pentagon policy to pay for travel to receive reproductive health care such as abortions and in-vitro fertilization, Brown could be prevented from being quickly confirmed, according to Air and Space Forces Magazine. Meanwhile, the Senate Armed Services Committee can advance the nomination and send it to the senate floor, where Brown could come up for a roll call vote, Air and Space Forces Magazine said.

If confirmed, Brown would serve as the U.S.’ highest-ranking officer and one of the president’s top advisers, Nikkei said.