Sudan's neighbors meet in Cairo, seeking an end to raging conflict

CAIRO (AP) — Leaders from Sudan’s six neighboring countries met in Cairo on Thursday for the most high-profile peace talks since conflict erupted across the northeastern African country in mid-April.

The meeting, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, was attended by the leaders of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and Libya.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since Apr. 15, when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces burst into open fighting.

The conflict has killed more than 3,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 others, Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim said last month. The actual death toll is likely much higher, doctors and activists say.

The fighting has forced more than 2.4 million people to flee their homes for safer areas inside the country, according to the International Organization for Migration. Around 738,000 others have crossed into neighboring countries, the agency said.

Thursday’s meeting in Cairo comes weeks after talks in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah broke down after both sides repeatedly failed to stop fighting and violated cease-fire agreements. Those talks were brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

El-Sissi said in his opening address that his vision for the crisis' end includes a lasting cease-fire agreement, the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors and a dialogue framework that would include all of Sudan’s wide-reaching political forces.

The Egyptian leader called on both parties to commit to cease-fire negotiations organized by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, or IGAD, an eight-member East African bloc, headed by Kenyan President William Ruto.

On Monday, Sudan’s military delegation refused to attend a meeting of the panel, known as the Quartet Group, and accused Ruto of siding with the RSF because of his purported business ties with the family of the RSF commander. Sudan’s government, which is controlled by the military, reiterated its calls to replace the Kenyan leader as the chair of the Quartet.

During the meeting, the panel proposed the idea of deploying troops to Sudan to better protect civilians.

Later during Thursday's summit, el-Sissi also said he hoped the leaders would take steps toward an “executive action plan to reach a comprehensive solution to the Sudanese crisis.” He gave no further details about the plan.

The RSF and Sudan's military have agreed to at least 10 cease-fires, many of which were brokered during the Jeddah talks. All of the truces foundered.

Suliman Baldo, director of the think tank Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker, said the past failings of the Jeddah talks and the Quartet Group's meeting in Ethiopia indicate that Egypt's summit is unlikely to come up with quick solutions to the conflict.

Egypt has longstanding ties with the Sudanese army and its top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan.