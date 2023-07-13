Taiwanese entertainer Mickey Huang under investigation for forced obscenity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan TV host Mickey Huang (黃子佼) is being investigated for drugs and obscenity violations after prosecutors received reports from residents of these alleged actions.

On June 19, internet celebrity Zofia alleged that when she was 17 years old, a senior show business figure forcibly kissed her in a car and in a hotel room. She was then convinced to pose for topless photos, which Huang claimed the images were for an "art exhibition." The same day as the allegations, Huang uploaded three videos to his Facebook page saying he regretted breaking people's trust.

SET News on Wednesday (July 12) reported the Taipei City District Prosecutor's Office had received complaints from residents that Huang had broken the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and committed forced obscenity (強制猥褻罪) in the form of an obscene act against a male or female against their will. Taipei District Prosecutors Office said on Wednesday (July 12) that it has opened an investigation into the allegations, listing Huang as the defendant.

In response, Huang issued a statement the same day through his office in which he said "I will face up to the mistakes I made when I was young, and I will cooperate with judicial investigations and take responsibility."

Huang's agent confirmed that he has not yet received any official notification regarding the case and is unaware of its details, adding that Huang "will cooperate with judicial investigation and take responsibility," the statement read.