Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ASEAN foreign ministers discuss South China Sea, economic cooperation

US secretary of state and China's top foreign policy official scheduled to meet Friday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/13 17:07
China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi (third left), at the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta Thursday. 

China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi (third left), at the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The top diplomats of China, Japan, South Korea, and the member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been discussing disputes in the South China Sea and economic cooperation at a meeting in Indonesia, reports said Thursday (July 13).

China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang (秦剛), was not present in Jakarta due to ill health, but the communist country was represented by Wang Yi (王毅), its top foreign policy official. Wang was expected to meet United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (July 14), after the two talked in Beijing last month.

At the ASEAN+3 meetings on Thursday, ministers were set to discuss China’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea, per CNA. Tension around Taiwan and the importance of freedom of navigation on key supply lines for Japan and South Korea were important factors in the regional unease about Beijing.

Several ASEAN members, including Vietnam and the Philippines, are also facing Chinese pressure on their territorial claims to parts of the sea. The number of confrontations between naval vessels from various countries has been increasing, with China a key factor.
Association of Southeast Asian Nations
ASEAN
Wang Yi
South China Sea
Antony Blinken
Indonesia

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines to increase naval patrols to drive Chinese forces from territorial waters
Philippines to increase naval patrols to drive Chinese forces from territorial waters
2023/07/09 16:11
Top Chinese diplomat urges Japan, South Korea to align with Beijing
Top Chinese diplomat urges Japan, South Korea to align with Beijing
2023/07/05 12:19
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie over South China Sea map
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie over South China Sea map
2023/07/03 19:07
Taiwan seeks peaceful resource exploration with other claimants in South China Sea
Taiwan seeks peaceful resource exploration with other claimants in South China Sea
2023/06/29 20:56
US pressed by China on stance in Taiwan's 2024 election
US pressed by China on stance in Taiwan's 2024 election
2023/06/26 14:53