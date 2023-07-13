Anastomosis Devices Market High Hopes for Market Size Growth and Future Revenues | Medtronic, LivaNova PLC

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Anastomosis Devices: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Anastomosis Devices Market is valued approximately USD 3.39billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The connecting of two typically divergent structures is known as an anastomosis. Connections between blood vessels or other tubular structures, such as gut loops, are referred to as this. In the approaching years, the increased prevalence of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal illnesses is expected to drive demand for anastomosis devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in 2019, accounting for 32 percent of all fatalities worldwide.

It further claims that strokes and heart attacks account for 85 percent of these deaths. Coronary Heart Disease/Artery Disease (CHD/CAD) is the most common type of heart disease, with about 805,000 Americans suffering from a heart attack each year. For example, GI Windows Corp. raised $16.4 million in a Series A-1 funding round in October 2020, with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and others.

The funding will be used to advance the company’s anastomosis technology development and clinical studies. Furthermore, the demand for better patient outcomes will boost the adoption of novel anastomosis device advancements and contribute to market growth. For example, India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic, launched the EEA Circular Stapler with Tri-Staple Technology in December 2020.

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic

LivaNova PLC

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Vitalitec Internaional Inc.

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Ethicon US, LLC

Peters Surgical

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers & Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

