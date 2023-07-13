Outdoor Delivery Robot Market Growth at a Moderate CAGR during 2023 to 2031

The Global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market Report 2023 gives the technical and financial data of the market for the present and the foreseeable future. This report is one of the most thorough and significant additions to the Astute Analytica market research archive. It provides a thorough investigation and analysis of important facets of the world market. The supply and demand scenario, pricing set-up, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all examined in this study as major driving forces behind the worldwide Outdoor Delivery Robot Market expansion.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. Global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market is anticipated to witness a major jump in its revenue from US$ 40.32 Mn in 2021 to US$ 105.08 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 19.6% over the projection period.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

Key players in the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market are Amazon.com Inc., DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Inc, DJI Technology Co, Kiwibot, Starship Technologies, and Alibaba DAMO, among others.

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

The segmentation overview of the global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market includes

Hardware GPS Cameras Radars Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors Control Systems Chassis and Motors Batteries Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software Robotic Operating System Cyber Security Solutions

Services Integration, Maintenance & Support Consulting and Training



By Robot Type segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

2 & 3Wheel

4 Wheel

6 Wheel

By Operations segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Autonomous

Remote Operated

By Payload segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 – 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

> 50 Kgs

By Application segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Food Delivery

Parcel Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Search & Rescue

By Industry segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Others

By Regionsegment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Americas The U.S. Rest of Americas

Europe The U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Rest of MEA



