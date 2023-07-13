Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Size, Future Analysis to Gain Notable CAGR over 2023 to 2031

The Japan Emerging Technologies Market Report 2023 gives the technical and financial data of the market for the present and the foreseeable future. This report is one of the most thorough and significant additions to the Astute Analytica market research archive. It provides a thorough investigation and analysis of important facets of the world market. The supply and demand scenario, pricing set-up, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all examined in this study as major driving forces behind the worldwide Japan Emerging Technologies Market expansion.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is projected to make a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 9,968.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 22,750 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank.

The leading companies mentioned are

The key players in Japan’s Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market are ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Oracle Corp., and Huawei Technologies among others.

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of Japan’s Emerging Technologies market includes

Internet of Things (IoT) Satellite Network Cellular Network Radio Frequency Identification Near Field Communication Wi-Fi

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Machine Learning Artificial Neural Network Voice Recognition Pattern Recognition Natural Language Processing Context-Aware Processing Other AI Technologies

Cloud Computing

High-Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Smart Mobility

Big Data Analytics

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

By Deployment segment of Japan’s Emerging Technologies in the Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Smart Transportation Parking Management Ticketing & Travel Management Traffic Management Passenger Information Management System Freight Information System Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities Energy management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Water Management Distribution Management Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance E-Governance Solutions Smart Public Safety Law Enforcement City Planning Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building Building Automation System Energy Management Systems Parking Management System Emergency Management System Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service Smart Education Smart Healthcare Emergency Response System Video Surveillance System Assisted Living Solution Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility Electric Vehicle Charging Tunnel Management Tolling Management Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications (Security & Surveillance)



