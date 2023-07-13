Portable Ultrasound Market 2023 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Portable Ultrasound Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1887

Short Description About Global Portable Ultrasound Market:

Global Portable Ultrasound Market is valued at approximately USD 2.32 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Portable ultrasound is a modality of medical ultrasonography that uses small and light devices, instead of console-style ultrasound machines. Portable ultrasound devices are highly adopted because of they are easy to access ultrasound in a limited space. It is gaining high traction in a variety of applications such as critical care medicine, musculoskeletal, and emergency medicine. Factors such as growing incorporation of advanced technologies in these systems, the rising adoption of these systems in emergency departments, coupled with the increasing incidences of various ailments such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer are driving the global market growth.

The surging demand for various diagnostic imaging devices across the healthcare sector is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. According to Statista, in 2021 the global diagnostic imaging devices segment generated revenue of around USD 42.44 billion, which is projected to reach USD 58.27 billion by 2027. Thereby, the high demand for diagnostic imaging devices is directly stipulating the demand for a portable ultrasound for precise medical imaging of numerous serious diseases or disorders. Furthermore, the rising number of product introductions, as well as growing investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government and private sector are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of portable ultrasound systems and concerns associated with regulatory overhaul are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Portable Ultrasound Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the surging adoption of the technologically advanced portable ultrasound, along with the presence of advanced health infrastructure. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the surging demand for effective medical imaging, rising prevalence of diseases and infections, as well as increasing focus on the development of innovative products in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

EDAN Instruments

Terason Corporation

CHISON Medical Technologies

Healcerion

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1887

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Built-in-console

Touchscreen

By End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1887

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/