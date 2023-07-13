Global Apheresis Market To See Huge Growth By 2030 | Latest Trends and Future Prospects

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Global Apheresis Market:

Global Apheresis Market is valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Apheresis refers to a medical technology in which the blood of a person is passed through an apheresis device that filters out one constituent and returns the remainder to circulation. Moreover, apheresis is used in the treatment of a wide range of conditions including sickle cell disease, leukemia, myasthenia gravis, breast and Colon cancer, Multiple myeloma, and other blood disorders. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing government initiatives towards blood donation as well as growing demand for blood components are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is contributing to the growth of the Global Apheresis Market. For instance, as per Leukemia & Lymphoma Society estimates- as of 2021, an estimated 397,501 individuals are living with leukemia in the United States. In addition, during 2021, it is estimated that around 61090 individuals in the US would be diagnosed with leukemia and an estimated 21,680 US individuals are anticipated to die from lymphoma in 2021. Also, favorable reimbursement policies from government authorities and rising healthcare infrastructure in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Apheresis devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Apheresis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing incidences of blood disorders in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising healthcare infrastructure, penetration of leading medical equipment manufacturers in the region and favorable government initiatives to promote blood donation in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Terumo BCT, Inc. (US)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Cerus Corporation (US)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Devices

Disposable and Reagents

Software

By Method

Centrifugation

Membrane Separation

Selective Adsorption

By Procedure

Donor/Automated Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis

By Component

Plasma (Plasmapheresis)

Platelets (Plateletpheresis)

Leukocytes (Leukapheresis or leukopheresis)

Lymphocytes (Lymphopheresis or lymphapheresis)

RBCs (Erythropheresis)

By End-User

Blood Centers

Hospitals

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

