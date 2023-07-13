Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Share | Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis and Research Report

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market:

Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market is valued at approximately USD 119.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics is referred to as a facility that helps in delivering precise therapies on time to medical clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and physician practices. They also provide support to various companies such as pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device along with carefully coordinating the fulfillment and distribution of the required products on time. The growing trend of outsourcing logistics, favorable government initiatives, and increasing technological developments are primary factors that are fostering the growth of the global market.

The flourishing development of the biopharmaceutical industry is directly associated with the growth of the Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market. According to a Statista analysis, in 2018 the global biopharmaceutical industry was estimated to be worth around USD 5.28 trillion and in 2021, the amount rises to USD 7.15 trillion. Consequentially, the development of the biopharmaceutical industry is positively influencing the growth of Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market across the globe. Moreover, the rising globalization and trade activities and a rise in the demand for cold chain logistics are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period. However, the dearth of logistics professionals and lack of control of shippers on logistics services impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high expenditure on healthcare services and presence of major players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing demand for medicines among the aging population, and rising proliferation of technologically advanced services in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

DHL International GmbH

SF Express

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

DB Schenker

Kuehne and Nagel

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Agility Logistics

McKesson Corporation

FedEx Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Supply Chain:

Cold chain

Non-cold chain

By Service Type:

Transportation

Warehousing and storage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

