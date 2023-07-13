PLA heard ordering US P-8A sub-hunter to exit Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. submarine-hunting aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait on Thursday (July 13), and China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) responded by threatening to intercept it.

The U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet on Thursday said a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine warfare jet had "transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace" by "operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law." The press release said the U.S. "upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations."

The Seventh Fleet said the aircraft's flight "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." The statement added that the "United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows."

That afternoon at 2:40 p.m., Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) issued a press release stating a U.S. P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft had flown from north to south along the median line of the Taiwan Strait. During this period, armed forces closely monitored the surrounding sea and airspace, according to the MND.

At 4:16 p.m., the Twitter page Taiwan ADIZ posted a map from FlightRadar24 showing the approximate route taken through the Taiwan Strait by the P-8A aircraft. It also included multiple exchanges between PLAAF radio operators and the crew of the U.S. aircraft between 10 a.m. and 10:56 a.m.

At 10:09 a.m., the PLAAF radio operator first asked the P-8A aircraft to identify itself, and an American pilot responded at 10:17 a.m. by saying, "I am a United States military aircraft conducting lawful military activities in international airspace and exercising these rights as guaranteed by international law. I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states."

At 10:37 a.m. the PLAAF responded in Mandarin with the following: "This is the Chinese PLA Air Force. You are approaching China's territorial airspace. Leave immediately or you will be intercepted." This was immediately followed by an English version: "U.S. aircraft, this is the Chinese PLA Air Force. You are approaching China's territorial... Leave immediately, or you will be intercepted."

At 10:38 a.m., a second American pilot said, "I am operating with due regard in international airspace beyond the lawful national airspace of any nation. In this area, international law guarantees all nations the freedom of overflight. Any attempt to limit freedom of overflight in this area will be unlawful."

A third American pilot can be heard at 10:45 a.m. saying, "I am conducting lawful military activities beyond the national airspace of any coastal states. I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states. Any attempt to limit free flight in this airspace is unlawful."

Lastly, the first American pilot can be heard saying, "... aircraft conducting lawful military activities in international airspace and exercising these rights as guaranteed by international law. I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states."