Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan introduces scam warnings for international phone calls

Mobile telecom operators to follow suit

  253
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/13 15:22
Taiwan is cracking down on international scam calls. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan is cracking down on international scam calls. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fixed phone line users receiving an international call from a number with the prefix +886 9 will first hear a warning against scams before they can take the call, reports said Thursday (July 13).

Chunghwa Telecom subscribers will start receiving the service, which was approved by the National Communications Commission (NCC), on July 17, per CNA. People picking up the phone will first hear a seven-second message in Mandarin and Taiwanese warning, “Be careful, this is an international call, watch out for fraud.”

Users will never be charged for the seven-second warning. If they do not want to hear the full message, they can press any button to end the recording.

Chunghwa Telecom reportedly covers 93% of fixed phone lines in Taiwan. Five mobile telecom operators were planning to introduce similar warnings in October.

In addition, Taiwan Mobile and FarEasTone are jointly developing voice warnings for suspicious international calls.
scam
scam call
fraud
Chunghwa Telecom
phone calls
phone scam
National Communications Commission
NCC

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman accused of high-interest scam in Taiwan
Woman accused of high-interest scam in Taiwan
2023/07/12 16:45
Launch of Taiwan's Mirror News 'despicable political scandal': Former Mirror TV chair
Launch of Taiwan's Mirror News 'despicable political scandal': Former Mirror TV chair
2023/06/29 15:14
21 Taiwanese rescued from cybercrime syndicate in Philippines
21 Taiwanese rescued from cybercrime syndicate in Philippines
2023/06/29 12:00
Taiwan approves news channel for Mirror TV
Taiwan approves news channel for Mirror TV
2023/06/28 16:32
Thailand extradites Taiwan business person wanted for fraud
Thailand extradites Taiwan business person wanted for fraud
2023/06/21 14:01