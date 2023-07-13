Managed Mobility Services Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Vodafone Group PLC., AT&T, Inc.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Managed Mobility Services: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Managed Mobility Services manages the deployment and procurement of mobile applications and devices and other associated services connecting the employees working out of offices. Managed mobility services enhance the responsibilities associated with mobile devices. It offers various solutions such as application management, ordering, expense management, device provisioning, etc. It has major advantages across Small, Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises The Managed Mobility Services market is anticipated to grow with lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and increasing demand and adoption for BYOD devices. According to Statista in 2021, around 81% of the technology decision makers were using at least one cloud computing application.

Whereas, in 2018, around 73% of the technology decision makers were using cloud computing applications. Additionally, cloud computing generated revenue of around USD 400 billion in 2021. Companies Outsourcing IT Activities and favorable initiatives by market players are the factors creating lucrative market growth. However, lack of control over operations and cost visibility impedes the market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Reasons to buy:

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Market Analysis by Geography: The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Market Analysis using Porter's Five Forces and Value Chain: The Market Report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives. It utilizes Porter's five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness and provides insights into the market using the Value Chain approach.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Orange S.A,

Vodafone Group PLC.,

AT&T, Inc.,

Wipro Ltd.,

Fujitsu Ltd.,

Hewlett-Packard,

Accenture PLC,

Telefnica S.A.

Fujitsu Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) acquired Zerto. It is a protection and cloud data management company. Zerto provides 350+ managed services and around 9,000+ customers for ransomware protection, disaster recovery, application, and data mobility in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

In March 2021 – Vodafone Group PLC acquired a 40MHz spectrum across a 3.6GHz band. It is a next gen 5G mobile service for EUR 206 million. The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Program and Financial Management,

Logistics and Sourcing Management,

Mobile Service Management,

Application and Collaboration Management

By End-User:

Small,

Medium Businesses ,

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

