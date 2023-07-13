Remote Workplace Services Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | TCS, Accenture

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Remote Workplace Services: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Remote workplace services is a mode of work that enable employees to carry out essential job responsibilities from outside traditional office space. It assists in the concentration on the core competencies and enhance productivity. The rising emphasis on better employee engagement and initiatives, and rapid digitalization, coupled with the increasing demand for desktop-as-a-service are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, in 2020, the spending on digital transformation technologies and services worldwide accounted for around USD 1.31 trillion, which is anticipated to reach approximately USD 2.8 trillion by 2025. Accordingly, the growing expenditure on digital transformation technologies and services is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the Remote Workplace Services Market.

Moreover, cost reduction and improved productivity in remote services, as well as increasing investment in technological developments are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, internet connectivity issues and security risks involved, and low readiness to adopt advanced solutions are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments. Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Market Analysis by Geography: The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics. Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market. Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Market Analysis using Porter's Five Forces and Value Chain: The Market Report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives. It utilizes Porter's five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness and provides insights into the market using the Value Chain approach.

Major market players included in this report are:

Wipro

HCL Technologies

TCS

Accenture

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

DXC Technology

Microsoft

Google

Infosys

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Wipro declared the launch of its digital tool, to improve employee experience and workplace safety, this allows users to access the solution under both perpetual and subscription-based license models without extra mobility charges.

In July 2022, Accenture supports Colonial Pipeline, the leading refined product pipeline across the United States, with the objective of reducing regulated and deregulated electric utility rates for the company’s interstate pipeline system by leveraging a proprietary database driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

In November 2021, The IBM CIC plays a significant role in the city’s IT ecosystem’s digital transformation and creates new job possibilities to aid the next generation of technological developments.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Verticals:

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

IT & ITeS

Government & Public Sectors

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

