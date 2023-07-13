Dairy Alternatives Market Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Dairy Alternatives market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Dairy Alternatives market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global dairy alternatives market size was US$ 25.1 billion in 2021. The global dairy alternatives market is forecast to grow to US$ 53.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dairy alternative are meals and beverages that can be substituted for dairy products. Plant-based foods and beverages like soy milk, rice milk, and almond milk are considered to be a healthier alternative to dairy. Dairy substitutes are considered safe since they provide a variety of vital vitamins and minerals. Apart from that, they are also fat-free, cholesterol-free, and lactose-free.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for dairy alternatives is growing due to rising cases of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies caused by dairy products. Milk and other dairy foods, including yogurt, ice cream, cheese, etc., contain a high amount of lactose. Thus, the consumption of these products is declining, which will become opportunistic for the dairy alternatives market.

Growing changes in the tastes of consumers and rising awareness related to the health benefits of dairy alternatives will fuel the growth of the dairy alternatives market. In addition to that, the growing demand for organic foods will also contribute to the growth of the dairy alternatives market.

The trend of clean-label foods and drinks is growing due to rising consumer demand for organically grown products. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the dairy alternatives market during the study period. On the flip side, allergies associated with plant-based products, such as tree nuts, and almonds, may limit the growth of the dairy alternatives market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific dairy alternatives market is forecast to hold the highest market share due to the rapidly growing population of the region. Furthermore, growing awareness related to the health benefits of dairy alternatives will drive the overall market forward. Apart from that, rising cases of lactose intolerance and increasing health concerns related to the harmful effects of additives used in dairy products will also upsurge the demand for organic alternatives. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the dairy alternatives market.

Leading Players

• Organic Valley

• Blue Diamond Growers

• SunOpta Inc.

• Earth’s Own Food Inc.

• Living Harvest Foods Inc.

• Kikkoman Corporation

• Rebel Kitchen

• Panos Brands LLC

• WhiteWave Foods Company

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global dairy alternatives market segmentation focuses on Source, Distribution Channel, Product, and Region.

By Source

• Soy

• Almond

• Coconut

• Rice

• Oats

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Convenience stores

• Hypermarkets & supermarkets

• E-commerce platforms

• Other

By Product

• Milk

• Yogurt

• Ice Cream

• Cheese

• Creamer

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

