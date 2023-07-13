Self-supervised Learning Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Self-supervised Learning: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Self-supervised Learning Market is valued at approximately USD 7.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Recently, the field of artificial intelligence (AI) has undergone tremendous progress in emerging AI systems that can learn from large amounts of prudently labeled data. In this context, the paradigm of supervised learning has an evident track record for training specialist models that perform exceptionally well on the task that they are trained to do. Supervised learning has a range of applications, including text categorization, face detection, and colorization.

In addition, it has applications in several industries such as healthcare, automotive & transportation, BFSI, advertising & media, software development, and others. Factors, such as the increasing applications of technologies such as face detection and voice recognition, along with surge in demand to streamline workflow across industries are driving the growth of the global self-supervised learning market.

As per the Department of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) the adoption of virtual assistants with speech recognition capabilities were set to rise from 60.5 million people across the U.S. in 2017 to 62.4 million in 2018. Also, around 66.6 million Americans are projected to adopt speech or voice recognition technology by the year 2019. Thus, the rise in usage of virtual assistant technology will spur the demand for self-supervised learning market.

Reasons to buy:

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments. Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Market Analysis by Geography: The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics. Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market. Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Market Analysis using Porter's Five Forces and Value Chain: The Market Report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives. It utilizes Porter's five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness and provides insights into the market using the Value Chain approach.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Dataiku

Apple Inc.

Tesla

Databricks

DataRobot, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, IBM broadcasted that the company acquire Neudesic, under its hybrid cloud and AI strategy. Neudesic adds expertise in data engineering, data analytics, and deep Azure cloud.

The aim of this acquisition is to strengthen its cloud service skills and capabilities to fulfill the client’s demands.

In January 2022, Meta AI declared the launch of data2vec-a self-supervised learning algorithm that works for text, vision, and speech. This algorithm is designed to outperform previous algorithms for speech and computer vision.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-User:

Healthcare

BFSI

Automotive & Transportation

Software Development (IT)

Advertising & Media

Others

By Technology:

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Speech Processing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

