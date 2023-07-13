Corn Starch Market 2023 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2031

Our research study on the global Corn Starch market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Corn Starch market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global corn starch market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global corn starch market is forecast to grow to USD 31.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Corn starch also considered maize starch and cornflour, is a white, odorless, and tasteless powder developed from the white endosperm. The white endosperm is found in the center of a corn kernel. Corn starch is gluten-free and is used to thicken flour in marinades. Moreover, it is also used in the development of stews, sauces, gravies, glazes, and soups.

The study covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising use of corn starch in the food and beverage industry will primarily drive the growth of the global corn starch market. Further, corn starch is a vital component in manufacturing of processed food. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global corn starch market during the study period.

Apart from that, corn starch is also used as an anti-caking agent. A thin layer of cornstarch is brushed on shredded cheese in order to protect it from sticking. As a result, it will drive the demand for corn starch during the study period.

Bioplastics are gaining significant traction due to growing environmental concerns. Moreover, starch plays an essential role in the making of bioplastics. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global corn starch market. On the contrary, the availability of a wide range of substitutes may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global corn starch market. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Further, the growing employment rate and busy lifestyle of people are driving the demand for convenience foods. As a result, it will fuel the demand for corn starch during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific corn starch market will also record significant growth due to the rising population of the region. Further, the demand for corn starch is expected to rise due to the growing consumption of processed food. Governments are also taking crucial steps in order to increase the use of bioplastics. Thus, it will benefit the global corn starch market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Amica Chips

• Calbee, Inc.

• ITC Limited

• Frito-Lay, Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Want Want Holdings Limited

• Axium Foods. Inc.

• JFC International, Inc.

• Mondelez International

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global corn starch market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use, and Region.

By Type

• Native Starch

• Modified Starch

• Sweeteners

By End-use

• Food and Beverage

• Animal Feed

• Paper and Board

• Other

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Corn Starch Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Corn Starch market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Corn Starch Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Corn Starch market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

