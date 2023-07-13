Women Nutrition Market Analysis, Growth Factors and Competitive Strategies by Forecast 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Women Nutrition Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The hormonal changes brought on by pregnancy, menopause, menstruation, and lactation, which change the recommended daily intake of nutrients, women have unique nutritional requirements. The majority of diseases that impact women, including iron deficiency anaemia, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and some types of cancer, have a proven link to nutrition. Furthermore, a lot of women turn to nutrition to treat premenstrual and menopausal complaints. The major driving factor for the Global Women Nutrition Market are rising postmenopausal activities and rising women working population is driving the growth for the market. Moreover, rising consumption of nutritional products such as fortified nutritional products is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the period.

Hot flashes, exhaustion, and sleep issues are experienced by 73% of postmenopausal women; these symptoms worsen medication reliance and lower quality of life. The number of osteoporosis cases is expected to rise with ageing and the rising weight rate. Stress, dietary changes, and alcohol use are some of the main contributors to hormonal imbalance in women, which further affects conception. Some of the most common reasons of infertility include endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and ovulation issues. The WHO estimates that in 2021, endometriosis will impact roughly 190 million women worldwide who are of reproductive age. However, the high cost of Women Nutrition stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women Nutrition Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for the development of nutrition food.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott

Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

GNC Holdings, LLC

Amway

ADM

Hamilton Thorne Health Solutions

Bayer AG

DANONE

BHI Biohealth International GmbH

NOW Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sports Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Personalized Nutrition

Others

By Product:

Vitamins

Proteins

Minerals

Fluids

Probiotics

Omega 3

Others

By Dosage Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Population Type:

Adults

Pregnant Women

By Mode of Prescription:

Prescription

Over the Counter (OTC)

By Application:

Energy & Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Health

Ophthalmic Disorders

Neurological Diseases

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

