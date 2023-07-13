Data Marketplace Platform Market is Gaining Momentum with Key Players | Quandl, BattleFin

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Data Marketplace Platform : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Data Marketplace Platform Market is expanding because of factors such as surging demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, rising developments in machine-to-machine (M2M) in communications networks, and growing adoption of data marketplace platform across various end-use verticals including retail & consumer goods, and media & entertainment, BFSI, etc. According to Statista, the number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is expected to reach 29.4 billion devices in 2030 from 8.6 billion devices in the year 2019.

Thereby, the rising proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth worldwide. The rising emphasis on the usage of cloud services, as well as an increasing number of strategic initiatives by the key market players, is creating productive opportunities for market growth in the forthcoming years. However, high initial capital is required and a dearth of skilled professionals stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

Major market players included in this report are:

Acxiom LLC

AWS

Dawex

Quandl

BattleFin

Datatrade

Oracle

Microsoft

Adobe

SAP SE

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, Aiisma- a data marketplace announced the launch of Aiisma App with Aiihealth feature, which includes health mapping and marketplaces’ location sharing features.

This allows users to consensually and anonymously share their behavioral data in exchange for rewards, which is helpful in creating a digital fence against the pandemic. in March 2022, Nokia unveils the company’s collaboration with Equideum Health to use Nokia Data Marketplace (NDM) blockchain solutions to facilitate a multi-party ecosystem. This solution enables varied person-centric use cases by connecting innovative technologies in data management, data exchange, and data marketplace.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Type:

Personal Data Marketplace Platforms

B2B Data Marketplace Platforms

IoT Data Marketplace Platforms

By End-user:

Financial Services

Advertising, Media & Entertainment

Retail & CPG

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

