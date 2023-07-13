Roasted Coffee Market Size 2023 | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Roasted Coffee Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Roasted Coffee Market:

Global Roasted Coffee Market is valued at approximately USD 40.40 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Apart from being flavorful and aromatic, freshly roasted coffee is also nutritious. Freshly Roasted coffee includes plentiful antioxidants. Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, and as consumption rises, so does the market expansion. Moreover, Due to multiple health benefits, coffee consumption has increased significantly across the board for all age groups. Gen Z and millennials are increasingly embracing coffee.

The Consumption of Coffee is increased across all age groups as a result of various Heath Benefits, including lowering the risk of diabetes, assisting in the good health of the liver, heart and stomach. According to a research released in November 2021 by the National Coffee Association (NCA), the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary driver of coffee consumption at home, with 85% of Americans consuming at least one cup there. The proliferation of coffee shops and the rising popularity of going there among the younger generation is driving more use and consumption of roasted coffee, which is boosting market growth. For instance, one of the top brands, Starbucks Coffee Corporation, is present in around 80 different nations and runs about 35,711 locations that are both licensed and owned by the company. Additionally, the market is anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing number of product releases by different industry participants. However, the Lower shelf life of Roasted Coffee stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Roasted Coffee Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. With 1/3rd share in the market in 2022, Europe is the most dominating region for Roasted coffee. Approximately 54 million bags, each weighing 60 kg, was consumed in Europe in 2021, according to a report by the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI).The region is growing as a result of the high consumption of roasted coffee and customers’ growing interest. The fastest growing region is expected to be Asia Pacific. The market is also growing as a result of increased product demand and consumption brought on by greater urbanization and westernized lifestyles.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nestle

Starbucks Coffee Company

JDE Peet’s

Tchibo Coffee

LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

Strauss Coffee BV

The J.M. Smucker Company

Melitta

UCC UESHIMA COFFEE CO., LTD.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, Second Cup Coffee Co. was acquired by Foodtastic, a Canadian franchisee of various restaurant concepts.

In February 2020, the purchase of S&D Coffee & Tea from Cott Corporation was announced by Westrock Coffee Company, LLC.

In February 2020, TresCoraces Group stated that it will purchase Mitsui & Co. (Brasil) S.A.’s roast and ground coffee business in order to expand its position as the market leader in Brazil for coffee.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Arabica

Robusta

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

