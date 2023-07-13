Organic Food and Beverages Market Size, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Organic Food and Beverages market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Organic Food and Beverages market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global organic food and beverages market size was US$ 256.1 billion in 2021. The global organic food and beverages market is forecast to grow to US$ 1281.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Because organic foods and beverages are non-toxic and include no genetically modified organisms, they reduce health concerns such as cardiac arrest and diabetes (GMO). Such benefits are expected to fuel the growth of the organic food and beverages market. In addition, the fact that these food and beverages do not contain any toxic chemicals or pesticides that could harm humans will benefit the organic food and beverages market during the study period.

Excess consumption of inorganic foods will also decrease the environmental concerns, which will escalate their demand during the analysis timeframe. Further, the growing demand for sugar-free and caffeine-free beverages will benefit the organic food and beverages market.

Extensive R&D activities from leading manufacturers aiming at the advancements in product texture, high shelf life, taste, and nutritional value will also offer ample growth opportunities for the organic food and beverages market. On the flip side, the high cost associated with organic products may limit the market growth.

Growing disposable income and rising consumer purchasing power will drive the demand for organic food and beverages during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific organic food and beverages market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities due to growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes of consumers in countries like China and India. Further, the demand for organic food and beverages is expected to increase in China due to the growing population. As a result, the market may unfold lucrative growth opportunities in the sector.

North America is forecast to have a significant impact on the organic food and beverage market due to rapidly growing economic growth of several nations. In addition to that, the growing purchasing power of consumers will drive the market forward during the study period.

Leading Players

• Cargill Inc.

• Danone,

• Dean Foods Company

• Starbucks Corporation

• ConAgra Brand, Inc.

• Kerry Group Plc

• Horizon Organic

• Nestle SA

• PepsiCo Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global organic food and beverages market segmentation focuses on Product, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Type

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Meat & Seafood

• Coffee & Tea and

• Beer & Wine

By Packaging Material

• Glass

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Organic Food and Beverages Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Organic Food and Beverages market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Organic Food and Beverages Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Organic Food and Beverages market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

