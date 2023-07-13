Extruded Snacks Market Size, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031

Our research study on the global Extruded Snacks market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Extruded Snacks market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global extruded snacks market size was US$ 50.1 billion in 2021. The global extruded snacks market is forecast to grow to US$ 79.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Extruded snacks are a type of food extrusion in which composite material is pushed through a hole in a perforated plate. After that, the product is cut to the appropriate length with scissors. The extruder machine consists of a big gyrating screw securely fitted within a fixed barrel, with the die at the barrel’s end.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for extruded snacks from end-user sectors will fuel the growth of the extruded snacks market. Moreover, the fact that extruded snacks have a moisture content of around 4-6%, which is comparatively lower than others, will drive the market forward.

Other benefits of extruded snacks, such as high shelf life and high nutrition density, will also benefit the market during the study period.

The global extruded snacks market may witness ample growth opportunities in the coming years as they are considered suitable for combating problems like malnutrition in developing countries.

Rising health concerns will drive the demand for healthy food products. As a result, the availability of essential vitamins and nutrients in extruded snacks will escalate the growth of the market. Healthy snacking is also well-regarded for solving problems, such as weight loss, which will prompt demand during the analysis period.

On the flip side, high costs associated with extruded snacks may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific extruded snacks market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising trend of western culture in the region. Further, other factors such as rising disposable income, and the on-the-go snacking trend, will also contribute to the growth of this regional market during the study period.

The growth of the market is also attributed to the rising urban population and busy lifestyles of people, which raises the demand for extruded snacks. The region is home to some prominent domestic brands, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, which will drive the demand for extruded snacks during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Amica Chips

• Calbee, Inc.

• ITC Limited

• Frito-Lay, Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Want Want Holdings Limited

• Axium Foods. Inc.

• JFC International, Inc.

• Mondelez International

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global extruded snacks market segmentation focuses on Type, Manufacturing Methods, Distribution Channel, Raw Material, and Region.

By Type

• Simply extruded

• Expanded

• Co-extruded

By Manufacturing Method

• Single-screw extruder

• Twin-screw extruder

By Distribution Channel

• Convenience stores

• Hypermarkets & supermarkets

• E-commerce platforms

• Other

By Raw Material

• Wheat

• Potato

• Corn

• Rice

• Multigrain

• Oats

• Other

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Extruded Snacks Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Extruded Snacks market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Extruded Snacks Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Extruded Snacks market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

