Compound Feeds and Additives Market Size: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast Outlook 2031

Our research study on the global Compound Feeds and Additives market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Compound Feeds and Additives market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global compound feeds and additives market size was US$ 40.1 billion in 2021. The global feeds and additives market is forecast to grow to US$ 66.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global compound feeds and additives market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities due to rising consciousness related to animal health.

The compound feed and additives market is driven by the growing global demand for animal products. The demand for high-quality feed that offers the required nutrients is increasing as livestock farmers throughout the world attempt to fulfil the expanding demand for livestock. Thus, it will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the industry.

Animal farmers are increasingly aware of the hazards to animal health and the significance of employing high-quality compound feed and feed additives to protect their goods. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.

Factors such as rising consumption of livestock-based products and advances in feed production will drive the market forward. On the flip side, antibiotic restrictions implemented in various countries may limit the growth of the compound feeds and additives market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific compound feeds and additives market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness related to the high-quality animal feeds in the region. Further, the region is also one of the largest regions in terms of the production capacity of compound feeds and additives. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the compound feeds and additives market.

China is among the largest producer and users of compound feed, followed by India. As a result, it is driving the region’s dominance. Further, the growing use of new feed industry processes, machinery, science, and feed quality control, will escalate the growth of the compound feeds and additives market.

Europe is expected to record significant growth due to rising investments in the production of novel feed. In addition, strict feed regulations will drive the demand for high-quality products, thereby offering lucrative growth opportunities for the compound feeds and additives market.

Leading Players

• Cargill

• Kent Corporation

• White Oak Mills

• Wenger Group

• Alltech

• Hi-Pro Feeds

• Alan Ritchey

• Purina Animal Nutrition

• Tyson Foods

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global compound feeds and additives market segmentation focuses on Source, Product Form, Ingredients, Livestock Feed, and Region.

By Source

• Plant

• Animal

• Others

By Product Form

• Crumbles

• pellet form

• mash form

• Others

By Ingredients

• Cakes and Meals

• Cereal Ingredients

• Supplements

• Milling by-products

• Other

By Livestock Feeds

• Aquaculture Feed

• Swine Feed

• Ruminants Feed

• Poultry feed

• Other

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

