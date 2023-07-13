Ready Meals Market Size, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2031 | US$ 141.1 billion

Our research study on the global Ready Meals market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Ready Meals market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global ready meals market size was US$ 21.9 billion in 2021. The global ready meals market is forecast to grow to US$ 141.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Ready meals come in various forms that include frozen food, chilled, canned, etc. Ready meals are a low-cost alternative to prepared meals. These meals require comparatively less time to prepare because they are precooked. Apart from that, they have a longer shelf life and can be prepared anytime.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing consumer demand for ready-to-cook meals will primarily drive the demand for the ready-meals market. In addition, the busy lifestyle of people and growing disposable income will also contribute to the growth of the ready meals market during the study period.

The working population is rising globally, which will substantially increase the demand for precooked food. As a result, it will benefit the ready meals market during the study period.

The growing number of launches related to the organic ready meal will bring promising opportunities for the industry growth. In addition, the presence of low-cost and healthy alternatives for junk food will also escalate the growth of the ready meals market during the study period.

Rising awareness related to the benefits of ready meals, such as growth in shelf life, ease of cooking, and time-saving, will accelerate the growth of the ready meals market during the forecast period. On the contrary, negative health effects of ready meals may limit the growth of the ready meals market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific ready meals market is forecast to register the highest growth rate. It is a high population in the region and a growing employment rate. In addition, increasing customer disposable income and growing awareness related to the benefits of ready-to-eat meals will also contribute to the growth of the ready meals market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Nestlé S.A.

• ConAgra Brands Inc.

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd.

• Dr. Oetker

• BRF S.A.

• Berkshire

• Green Mill Foods

• General Mills

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global ready meals market segmentation focuses on Product, Meal Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Product Outlook

• Frozen

• Chilled

• Canned

• Shelf-stable

Meal Type Outlook

• Vegetarian

• Non-vegetarian

• Vegan

Distribution Channel Outlook

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Ready Meals Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Ready Meals market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Ready Meals Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Ready Meals market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

