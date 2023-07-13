Probiotic Drink Market Size, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2031

Our research study on the global Probiotic Drink market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Probiotic Drink market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global probiotic drink market size was US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. The global probiotic drink market is forecast to grow to US$ 26.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria and yeasts found naturally in the human body. Probiotic beverages aid in the maintenance of a healthy bacterial balance in the stomach, which has a number of health benefits. Its advantages include improved digestion, weight loss, and healthy immune function. When drunk on a daily basis, the drinks improve bowel movement and nutrient absorption and improve the mental health of people. Since gut health has been linked to mood and mental health in numerous studies. Furthermore, it also helps relieve depression, anxiety, OCD, and autism, which will contribute to the growth of the probiotic drink market during the study period.

Growing awareness related to the promising health benefits of probiotic drinks will fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of anxiety disorders will also raise the demand for a probiotic drink during the study period. On the flip side, high costs and investments associated with a probiotic drink may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific probiotic drink market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. It is owing to the rising consumption of yogurts and fermented foods, which are the rich source of probiotics. Drinking yogurt and other probiotic drinks are also gaining traction in the region due to rising awareness about its health benefits. The region also holds the largest population, which will drive the demand for a probiotic drink during the study period. Apart from that, the presence of various local players, such as the Mengniu Party, will contribute to the growth of the probiotic drink market.

Leading Players

• Amul

• PepsiCo

• NextFoods

• Harmless Harvest

• Bio-K Plus International Inc.

• Fonterra Co-operative Group

• Lifeway Foods, Inc.

• Nestle SA

• Chobani, LLC

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global probiotic drink market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Product Outlook

• Dairy-based

• Plant-based

Distribution Channel Outlook

• Offline

• Online

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

