Powered Surgical Instrument Market Growth Opportunities, Top Players, Regions, Application and Forecast to 2030

Short Description About Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market:

Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.41% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Powered Surgical Instrument are tools used at the time of patient’s surgery in healthcare industry. The purpose of using these instruments is to diminish the hour of surgical procedures and provide consistent function and high performance. The Powered Surgical Instrument market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, the increasing geriatric population and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases. This market is majorly dominated by Stryker Co., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Medtronic Incorporated, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Conmed Co., Desoutter Medical Ltd, and Zimmer Holdings.

The growth in geriatric population seems to suffer from various diseases which can’t be treated easily just from oral medicine and require surgical treatment. As well as Diseases caused by unhealthy lifestyle such as heart disease and osteoporosis can be treated by surgery. To perform these surgeries, it is necessary to have powered surgical instruments/tools. For instance, according to a research study which was published in September 2020 titled “Establishment of National Surgical Needs in India by Listing Surgical Procedures in Urban Communities under Universal Health Coverage”. The reported rate of surgery in low- and middle-income countries is 295 per 100,000 people, compared with up to 23,000 surgeries per 100,000 people in high-income countries which shows high demand for these surgical procedures will positively impact the powered surgical instruments market. Moreover, the technological advancement of powered surgical instruments is expected to increase the opportunity for this significant market in the forthcoming years. However, the reimbursement challenges, inadequately skilled professionals, and lack of sterilization procedures stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. According to statistics from the American Heart Association released in January 2019, nearly half of the US population has cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, coronary heart disease, and so on. The prevalence of heart disease is creating a need for cardiovascular surgery, which has been driving the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target geriatric populations and chronic disease, an increase in the number of biosimilar developments, an increase in surgical procedures, active support of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

De soutter Medical Ltd

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic PLC

Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Adeor Medical AG

ConMed Corporation

MicroAire Surgical Instruments

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Source:

Electric Instruments

Battery-powered Instruments

Pneumatic Instruments

By Product Type:

Handpiece

Disposables

Accessories

By Application:

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurosurgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

