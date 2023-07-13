Soy Derivatives Market Size, New Business Opportunities, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2031

Our research study on the global Soy Derivatives market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Soy Derivatives market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global soy derivatives market size was US$ 209.1 billion in 2021. The global soy derivatives market is forecast to grow to US$ 389.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

On a global basis, the soybean crop is undoubtedly important as it is used in the preparation of a wide variety of cuisines. In addition to that, soybean is a rich source of protein, carbs, vitamins, and minerals, which will drive the growth of the market during the study period. Soybean derivatives are also made up of soybean seeds and are considered the safest dietary supplements and food for vegetarians and vegans.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The steeply growing food and beverage industry is primarily driving the growth of the soy derivatives market. Apart from that, the growth of the market is also attributed to several other factors, such as rising protein intake, growing global population, and increasing prevalence of diseases.

In restaurants and hotels, soy derivatives are used in the salad dressings, preparation of baked goods, sauces, bread, mayonnaise, and potato chips. The demand for these products is growing due to the rising purchasing power of consumers. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the soy derivatives market.

Rising environmental concerns and consumer awareness related to the health benefits of naturally derived products will also escalate the opportunities for the soy derivatives market. Apart from that, the fact that paints, coatings, bioplastics, and biodiesels are all made with soybean derivatives will accelerate the growth of the soy derivatives market during the forecast period. On the contrary, allergies related to the use of soy derivatives may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific soy derivatives market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing population of the region and their increasing food demands. Further, rising health concerns are significantly shaping the scope of the soybean derivatives market in the region. North America’s market for soy derivatives is also forecast to outperform due to the production of abundant soy crops and the thriving food and beverage industry in the region.

Leading Players

• CHS Inc.

• Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd

• Dupont Nutrition and Health

• Noble Group Ltd

• Wilmar International Ltd

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Bunge Ltd

• Louis Dreyfus Company BV

• AG Processing Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global soy derivatives market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Soy Oil

• Soy Milk

• Soy meal

• Other Types

By Application

• Food and Beverages

o Bakery

o Breakfast cereals

o Pasta and Noodles

o Meat and Meat Products

o Beverages

o Other Food and Beverages

• Feed

• Other Applications

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Soy Derivatives Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Soy Derivatives market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Soy Derivatives Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Soy Derivatives market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

