T-Cell Lymphoma Market Analysis, Business Development, Size and Forecast to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global T-Cell Lymphoma Market is valued at approximately USD 1588.89 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.25% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

T-Cell Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer which arises in an immune system named as T-cell. The T-Cell Lymphoma market is expanding because of factors such as rise in lymphoma cancer incidence, advancements in T-cell lymphoma-specific therapies and the risk of lymphoma due to autoimmune disorders. This market is dominated by Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The rising number of blood cancer has increased the prevalence of T-cell lymphoma. As per the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS), about one in three people in the United States is diagnosed with leukaemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. In 2021, a total of 186,400 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with leukaemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. New cases of leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are expected to account for 9.8% of the estimated 1,898,160 new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States in 2021. Furthermore, the uptake of premium-priced products and immune checkpoint inhibitors as well as the launch of several novel therapies with label extensions of commercialized products are expected to increase the opportunity for this market in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of Treatment and Adverse Side Effects of Therapies stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global T-Cell Lymphoma Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. According to the Globocan 2020 report, 8,506 cases of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma occurred in Canada in 2020, with 313 deaths. This is expected to increase the incidence of T-cell lymphoma in the country. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising disease, weak immune systems, rising health awareness among the netizen and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Genmab AS

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Mundipharma International, Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Autolus Therapeutics PLC

Acrotech Biopharma, Inc.

Macopharma

Merck & Co. Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, Soligenix Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Orphan Drug Development granted orphan drug designation to hypericin for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

In December 2020, the FDA approved her new drug application for LB1901. It’s an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

In July 2020, miRagen Therapeutics Inc. announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to cobomarsen for the treatment of her T-cell lymphoma. Cobomarsen is being developed by miRagen in two clinical programs for the treatment of different types of T-cell lymphoma, including a Phase 2 trial in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and a Phase 1 trial in adult T-cell lymphoma. inhibitor (ATLL) Ultraviolet.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Lymphoma Type:

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma

By Therapy Type:

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Other Types of Therapies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

