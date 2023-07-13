Prepared Meals Market Size, Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Prepared Meals market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Prepared Meals market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global prepared meals market size was US$ 171.1 million in 2021. The global prepared meals market is forecast to grow to US$ 371.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Because they are precooked, prepared meals are a cost-effective alternative meal that takes less time to get prepared. These meals have a high shelf life and are available throughout the year.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising consumer disposable income and busy lifestyles of people, will primarily drive the demand for prepared meals during the forecast period.

The fact that prepared meals have a high shelf life; take less time to get prepared, and are available in different varieties, will fuel the growth of the global market.

The growing trend of convenience food and increasing working population will escalate the demand for ready-to-eat meals. As a result, it will benefit the prepared meals market during the study period. On the contrary, negative health effects of prepared meals may limit the growth of the prepared meals market during the study period.

Growing urbanization and rising demand for food will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the prepared meals market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific prepared meals market is forecast to hold the highest market share. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the region’s financially strengthening consumer base. A growing population, rising customer disposable income, fast industrialization, and increased awareness of ready-to-eat meals are all contributing to the area market’s growth. Europe is expected to increase its contribution to the prepared meals market in the coming years as a result of the launch of novel items such as frozen veggies and salads. In addition, the rising demand for gluten-free meat is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the industry players thriving in the market.

Leading Players

• Nestlé S.A.

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd.

• Dr. Oetker

• BRF S.A.

• Berkshire

• Green Mill Foods

• General Mills

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global prepared meals market segmentation focuses on Product, Meal Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Product Outlook

• Frozen

• Chilled

• Canned

• Shelf-stable

Meal Type Outlook

• Vegetarian

• Non-vegetarian

• Vegan

Distribution Channel Outlook

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

