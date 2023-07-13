X-ray Film Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global X-ray Film Market is valued at approximately USD XX billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

X-ray Film X-ray film presents a radiographic image and consists of emulsions (single or double) of silver halide, most commonly silver bromide (AgBr), which generate silver ions (Ag+) and electrons when exposed to light. increase. The X-ray Film market is expanding because of factors such as the adoption of traditional x-ray equipment in developing economies. This market is dominated by Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Foma Bohemia Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., and many.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with increasing imaging modalities worldwide and high medical spending, is a major driver of the medical x-ray market. X-ray technology has proven useful in detecting treatments for neurological problems, cancer, heart disease, and bone-related problems. The use of linear films was promoted. Strong consumer bases in India and China, ageing populations and growing medical care needs are the market drivers studied. However, during the forecast period, the establishment of new hospitals and medical facilities is expected to accelerate the adoption of digital X-ray equipment due to the many benefits it offers. Radiography in the medical field transition from film to digital flat panel detector (FDP) technology, which has proven to be more affordable and efficient. As per the innovations and recent trends show that digital radiography is more efficient than conventional systems when it comes to image quality, moreover eliminating the need for radiographic films, chemicals, and darkroom setup while improving workflow and transparency. In addition, the demand for the diagnostic industry has increased the opportunity for the expansion of this market in the upcoming years. However, the emergence of digital radiography and flat panel detector technology stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global X-ray Film Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing populations, and an increase in government support to benefit the citizens, development of technology is also supposed to create a strong market base. In China, the last recorded number of hospitals increased from 34,354 hospitals in 2019 to 35,394 hospitals in 2020 approximately, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported an increase in the number of hospitals in the country.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sony Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Foma Bohemia spol. s.r.o .

Carestream Health Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Codonics Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (AGFA)

Flow Dental

Z&Z Medical Inc.,

X-Scan

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

Medical

Industrial

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

