Dried Herbs Market Size: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Global Future Outlook 2031

Our research study on the global Dried Herbs market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Dried Herbs market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global dried herbs market size was US$ 5.5 billion in 2021. The global dried herbs market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Herbs are plants having a wide range of applications and advantages in a variety of fields. Unlike dried herbs, fresh herbs are perishable and susceptible to bacteria and fungi. Thus, these herbs are dried primarily in order to protect the delicate plants. Air drying, microwave drying, and vacuum drying are the processes used to remove the water from fresh herbs.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The medicinal health benefits of dried herbs are primarily driving the growth of the dried herbs market. Furthermore, the growing interest of users in packaged foods and convenience foods will contribute to the growth of the dried herbs market.

The global dried herbs market is also driven by the growing disposable income of consumers. In addition to that, the rapidly growing health food industry will also contribute to the growth of the global dried herbs market during the study period.

The long shelf life of dried herbs is expected to positively fuel the market growth. On the contrary, the high cost of dried herbs may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific dried herbs market is forecast to record the highest growth rate of all the regions. It is owing to the growing demand for delicacies food across the region. Further, the high production rate of dried herbs in the region, will contribute to the growth of the market. The global dried herbs market will also record a substantial growth rate due to the rising population and increasing awareness related to the health benefits of dried herbs.

Leading Players

• Van Drunen Farms

• Takasago International corporation

• Synthite Industries Ltd

• Cherry Valley Organics

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Robertet SA

• McCormick & Company

• Firmenich S A

• Pacific Botanicals

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global dried herbs market segmentation focuses on Product, Form, Nature, Driving Methods, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Type

• Oregano

• Rosemary

• Sage

• Savory

• Mint

• Thyme

• Bay Leaves

By Form

• Whole Herbs

• Powdered Herbs

By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

By Drying Method

• Air Drying

• Vacuum Drying

• Microwave Drying

By End-User

• B2B

• Industrial

o Bakery

o Snacks

o Beverages

o Salads & Dressings

o Seasoning & Sauces

o Pickles

o Pharmaceuticals

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Food Service Providers

• B2C

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

