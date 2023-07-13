Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market High-Flying Market Size to Drive Big Profits in the Future | NEC Corporation, Mavenir

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Virtualized Evolved Packet Core: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is valued at approximately USD 4.79 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Virtualized Evolved Packet Core refers to a framework utilized for virtualizing the functions required to converge voice and data on 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G networks. vEPC moves the core network’s individual components that traditionally run-on dedicated hardware to software platforms.

Through virtualizing evolved packet core (EPC) telecom operators can reduce their capital & operating expenditures as well as can customize networks as per the requirements of individual customers. The increasing mobile network data traffic and growing penetration of IoT connected devices as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth. According to Statista – in 2019, global mobile data traffic was estimated at 28.56 exabytes per month, and the mobile data traffic further increased to 77.49 exabytes per month in 2022.

Moreover, another key factor driving the market is increasing penetration of IoT connected devices. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the total number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide were estimated at 9.7 billion, and the number of IoT devices is projected to grow to 29 billion by 2030. Also growing emergence of 5G services worldwide and increasing advancements in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication networks would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and resources to shift toward virtualization and rising concern over cyber security impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Segmentation and Value Information: The report provides segmentation of the market and offers market value information for each segment and sub-segment studied. This allows for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and opportunities within specific market segments.

Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Market Analysis by Geography: The report emphasizes the consumption of the product or service in different geographical areas. It identifies the market-affecting variables specific to each region, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential: The report presents the current market outlook and future growth prospects, considering recent changes and developments. It identifies growth opportunities, drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions.

Market Analysis using Porter's Five Forces and Value Chain: The Market Report offers a comprehensive market analysis from different perspectives. It utilizes Porter's five forces analysis to assess industry competitiveness and provides insights into the market using the Value Chain approach.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Mavenir

ZTE Corporation

Red Hat Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Ltd.

Affirmed Solutions Inc.

Samsung Electronics Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2020, Latin America based Millicom, a provider of cable and mobile services, partnered with Affirmed Networks for virtual Evolved Packet Core solution.

Under this partnership, Millicom would deploy Affirmed’s virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solution on VMware’s vCloud NFV platform, for the rollout of new mobile and Wi-Fi services in the North American region.

In August 2020, Taiwanese mobile operator Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) announced selection of Finland based Nokia as the single vendor for 5G New Radio (NR). Under this partnership, Nokia would provide its AirScale Radio Access solutions. Moreover, Nokia would also deploy its cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway (CMG) and Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) appliance solutions from its Cloud Packet Core (CPC) portfolio.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Network:

5G Network

4G Network

By End-User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

