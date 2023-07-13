Alexa
Tigerair Taiwan extends charter flights to Kochi, Japan

Flights to Japanese island of Shikoku record 90% occupancy rate

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/13 14:01
Tigerair Taiwan extends charter flights to Kochi, Japan, until March 31, 2024. (CNA, Kochi Prefecture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low-cost airline Tigerair Taiwan will continue to operate flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Kochi on the Japanese island of Shikoku until the end of March 2024, reports said Thursday (July 13).

The company, a subsidiary of China Airlines (CAL), launched the charter flights last May in cooperation with Star Travel Corp. and with Kochi Prefecture. The original plan was to end the service in late October, but due to its unexpected success during the post-COVID recovery, the three sides agreed to continue until March 31, 2024, per CNA.

There were two flights a week between Taoyuan and Kochi’s Ryoma Airport which were about 90% full, according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA). Kochi is inviting Taiwanese TV food shows to record programs introducing the local cuisine, while Star Travel is designing more itineraries at the destination.

The prefecture is encouraging travelers to visit the Shimanto River, the only undammed river in Japan, famous for its bridges without railings, allowing debris to drift past unimpeded during floods. The region is also famous for its seafood, the local authorities said.
Tigerair Taiwan
charter flights
Kochi
Shikoku
Star Travel
Taiwan-Japan travel

