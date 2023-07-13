Taiwanese actor Jag Huang accused of drugging, sexually assaulting another man's wife

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actor Jag Huang (黃健瑋) on Wednesday (July 12) was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a married woman, but he has denied the accusations.

Huang, 42, who first faced MeToo accusations in June, has repeatedly issued statements denying them. However, on Wednesday, he was accused on social media by a man under the alias "Mr. L," who said Huang had drugged and sexually assaulted Mr. L's ex-wife.

Mr. L alleged that Huang demanded he not break the news in exchange for a settlement worth NT$3 million (US$96,000), reported Yahoo Kimo. In response to the allegations, Huang said through his agent he had actually been in a relationship with Mr. L's ex-wife.

Huang claimed that the agreement was signed under duress and that he would defend his innocence. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday (July 13), Huang posted his account of the incident on his Facebook page.

According to Mr. L, in September 2010, his wife did not come home for three days and he could not get a hold of her. He found out through a credit agency that his wife was living with Huang.

When he finally was able to get in touch with his wife, she told him that after meeting Huang in a bar, he drugged and sexually assaulted her. However, she claimed that she later developed feelings for Huang and felt too ashamed to face her husband, so she avoided talking to him.

Mr. L divorced his wife, and at the same time reached a settlement with Huang worth NT$3 million. Mr. L said when it came time to pay, Huang allegedly brought more than a dozen men dressed in black, claiming to be members of the Bamboo Union (竹聯幫), and threatened him, saying he would never receive the NT$3 million.

Huang's initial response issued through his agent read as follows:

"I did have a relationship with Mr. L's ex-wife, but they were divorced at that time, and the claims by Mr. L of drugging and sexual assault are untrue. As for the reconciliation agreement, it was signed under duress! I will absolutely defend my innocence against Mr. L's fabricated accusations that are tarnishing my reputation!"

At 3:24 a.m. on Thursday, Huang uploaded a more detailed rebuttal to Mr. L's accusations. He said in 2010, he met "Ms. W," who he claimed was already divorced from Mr. L.

Huang claimed Ms. W also showed him her ID card with the spouse column blank. Huang said they fell in love and she became pregnant two months later, prompting them to look for a new house to live in together.

On a day when Ms. W was visiting her parents less than a week after moving into the new apartment, Huang said he returned to the residence and found Mr. L in the living room. Huang said he felt "intense fear" at that moment.

Huang claimed Mr. L allegedly said that his friends were downstairs, but if they had a "good talk," his friends would not come up. As a result, Huang claimed that his movements were restricted for nearly 12 hours by Mr. L.

Huang said the settlement agreement was signed "in a state of fear and helplessness." Huang claimed that Mr. L then took him to an ATM where he withdrew around NT$70,000, emptying his bank account, and handed the money to Mr. L.

"This was an extremely traumatic experience for me. I couldn't protect myself, nor could I protect the person I loved at that time," wrote Huang. He further alleged that Mr. L snuck into his parents' apartment and threatened them.

Huang said he later entrusted an intermediary who also knew Mr. L to ask him not to disturb Huang again. The intermediary told Huang that Mr. L promised not to disturb him or his family.

However, in 2017, Huang said Mr. L allegedly blackmailed him again and threatened him through a third party.

Huang wrote that he has since "embarked on a long journey of self-improvement and learning, which continues to this day." He pledged to face and make amends for the mistakes he has made, and also strive to protect his loved ones.

He then closed by saying, "However, I truly cannot apologize for illegal actions I didn't commit or false accusations made by others."