Suspected drunk driver hits truck and flips car in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A suspected drunk driver flipped his car onto its roof in Miaoli on Wednesday (July 12) after he lost control and hit a roadside ditch, bounced out, and crashed into a truck.

The crash occurred around midday on Highway 6 near Miaoli, and injured two, per CNA. According to a police investigation, a 30-year-old man surnamed Chiu (邱) was driving with a passenger when he lost control and hit the truck.

The 71-year-old truck driver had no alcohol in his system, but Chiu exceeded the legal breath alcohol limit by 1.09 milligrams per liter. The legal breath alcohol limit for driving in Taiwan is 0.15 milligrams per liter.

Chiu has been remanded in custody, and his passenger faces a fine for riding in a car driven by someone who was intoxicated.